The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What to do in Canberra this weekend July 26, 2023: Edward Neeman, Ruth O'Brien perform

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from Hiccup! Picture by Thomas McCammon. Picture supplied
A scene from Hiccup! Picture by Thomas McCammon. Picture supplied

1. Hiccup!

It's a perfect, balmy night in the outback. A sleep-deprived camper, a cheeky quokka and an emu with a penchant for creating wild inventions, awake to discover that a koala has come down with a stubborn and ear-shatteringly loud case of the hiccups. The three embark on an epic journey through the night that sees them frantically eat, sing and invent their way towards a cure before the sun comes up. This is a musical extravaganza about working together, finding friendship and how to, once and for all, stop the hiccups. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra theatre at various times on July 28 and 29, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.