It's a perfect, balmy night in the outback. A sleep-deprived camper, a cheeky quokka and an emu with a penchant for creating wild inventions, awake to discover that a koala has come down with a stubborn and ear-shatteringly loud case of the hiccups. The three embark on an epic journey through the night that sees them frantically eat, sing and invent their way towards a cure before the sun comes up. This is a musical extravaganza about working together, finding friendship and how to, once and for all, stop the hiccups. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra theatre at various times on July 28 and 29, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au