It's a perfect, balmy night in the outback. A sleep-deprived camper, a cheeky quokka and an emu with a penchant for creating wild inventions, awake to discover that a koala has come down with a stubborn and ear-shatteringly loud case of the hiccups. The three embark on an epic journey through the night that sees them frantically eat, sing and invent their way towards a cure before the sun comes up. This is a musical extravaganza about working together, finding friendship and how to, once and for all, stop the hiccups. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra theatre at various times on July 28 and 29, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
On Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 3pm to 5pm at Cornerstone Pub, Hinder Street, Gungahlin comes this free, cosy gig featuring Ruth O'Brien. Her girlish yet powerful voice combined with her metaphorical, storytelling-songwriting style effortlessly draws the attention of people of all ages. Influenced by the sounds of jazz, soul, pop, folk and classical music, she is able to create a sense of vulnerability and intimacy in her performances, leaving people feeling connected to the experience. Entry is free and no bookings are required, but you can book a table if you want to make sure you've got the best seats in the house. See: cnrstonepub.com.au
At Wesley Music Centre on Sunday, July 30 at 2pm, pianist Edward Neeman will explore the origins of the piano ballade in two of Chopin's groundbreaking works, and continues with others including Grieg's Ballade Op. 24 as well as late Romantic ballades by Amy Beach and Ignaz Friedman and premieres by American composers Michael Ippolito and Reinaldo Moya. See: trybooking.com/CJDCJ
In The Drover's Wife - The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021, MA+15), writer, director and actor Leah Purcell brings to life her powerful reimagining of Henry Lawson's classic Australian short story. Molly (Purcell) and her children live in a remote cabin, her husband away working as a drover. The film tackles issues of love, family, protection, survival, truth and racism and asks: how far do you go to protect the ones you love? This free screening is on at the National Portrait Gallery on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2pm. Bookings essential: portrait.gov.au
Indulge yourself while searching for treasures and one-of-a-kinds at this year's Winter Antique and Collectible Fair. With up to 30 local and interstate dealers presenting a blend of antiques, old-world nostalgia, books, art, jewellery, pottery, gift ideas and much more, there will undoubtedly be something to catch the eye of the discerning. Entry: Adults $12; Children under 14 free; Concession $10. Albert Hall, Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30, 2023, various times. See: mc-rotary.org/antique-fair
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.