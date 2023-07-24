The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

NSW Police develop an in-house app for victim-survivors of domestic violence

PB
By Peter Brewer
July 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police in the ACT will discuss with NSW whether a new phone app aimed to helping victim-survivors discreetly document abuse and gain better access to support services could be extended for use in the territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.