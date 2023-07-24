The Canberra Times
NRL refuses to budge on Civic stadium preference for Canberra

Updated July 24 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:20pm
The NRL says a new stadium at Bruce, or in the city, won't guarantee major rugby league content for Canberra.
The NRL is refusing to give up on a Civic stadium dream, taking another pot shot at existing elite facilities but at the same time saying a new 30,000-seat venue in the city won't guarantee major events for the capital.

