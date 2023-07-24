Times Past: July 25, 1966

An exciting prospect of seeing and capturing the rare Tasmanian Tiger was reported on this day in 1966.
From Hobart, Tasmania, a trap had been set in what was believed to be the lair of one of the world's 12 most rare animals - the Tasmanian Tiger.
The lair had been found on an isolated farm in Tasmania's north-west. The location was being kept secret because experts were afraid that sightseers and hunters might scare away the almost-extinct marsupial wolf.
A farmer had found the lair three months prior. Hairs that were collected from it had been positively identified by a special microscopic technique used by the police CIB as coming from a Tasmanian Tiger.
The chairman of the Tasmanian Animals and Birds Protection Board, Dr E. R. Guiler, said that it was the first positive lead in four years. He had arranged with the farmer to set up a trap in the lair to try and catch the tiger alive. "If they catch one", Dr Guiler said, "we will play it by ear."
A young tiger or nursing mother would be released and an old one might be kept for study, but the last place it would go would be a zoo, Dr Guiler said.
