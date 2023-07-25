The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 26, 1986

July 26 2023 - 12:00am
While it wasn't the biggest snowfall ever recorded, it was a pretty close second on this day in 1986. The Canberra Times reported that the snow interrupted the day in the best way.

