Times Past: July 26, 1986

While it wasn't the biggest snowfall ever recorded, it was a pretty close second on this day in 1986. The Canberra Times reported that the snow interrupted the day in the best way.
The first big snowfall since 1965 fell at noon in the city as the temperature fell to 0.3 of a degree - the lowest noon temperature since they were first recorded from 1975.
Children abandoned their classrooms and workers their offices to play in the snow. The snow on the lawns formed a picturesque foreground to the Australian War Memorial and covered grass and cars in most parts of the city. The last time enough snow fell for good snowballs had been 1965, though lesser falls were recorded in 1970 and 1974.
Office workers scraped snow off car bonnets to fulfil childhood dreams of snowball fights in the streets. The snowfall lasted for 30 minutes. The Bureau of Meteorology said it had been the most significant July snowfall in Canberra City and surrounding suburbs. Just before the snowfall, falls of soft hail had caused much confusion and many people had telephoned the bureau and asked the experts just what was happening.
"Quite a few people rang up and asked us what it was," a bureau employee said. "It [had] been 26 years since we have seen a good snowfall." So much snow had fallen on July 20, 1960 that people had taken to Capital Hill with skis.
A Canberra man who flew over the ACT after the snowfall found the spectacle so pleasing that he telephoned The Canberra Times from Sydney that night. He said that a slope between Campbell offices and Mount Majura had appeared skiable. https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13029488
