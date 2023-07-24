The Canberra Times
Canberra's judicial system is too soft on criminals

By Letters to the Editor
July 25 2023 - 5:30am
ACT magistrates are being criticised for apparently being more concerned about criminals than victims. Picture by Karleen Minney
Thank you, Janine Haskins, for your letter regarding the sentencing of the driver of a car that killed two young girls, Susi and Claire (Letters, July 2024). Janine finds the sentence was outrageously lenient and I totally agree with her.

