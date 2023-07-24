A Kambah man will remain behind bars after he allegedly injected his partner with heroin on their anniversary, causing her to overdose and die.
"This is a tragedy no matter how anyone looks at it," special magistrate Sean Richter said.
Christopher Roy Weaver, 40, unsuccessfully applied for bail when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
Police arrested the man after they allege he prepared heroin for himself and Ms Crncevic before injecting his partner of seven years on the night of August 19, 2021.
It is said the woman then collapsed and vomited about 20 seconds later, before Weaver called emergency services and began CPR at their instruction.
Paramedics arrived at the Florey home and it's alleged Weaver appeared distraught while they worked on the woman, yelling: "Come back to me, come back to me. Don't die."
Resuscitation efforts were continued in the ambulance and at Northside Canberra Hospital, formerly Calvary, but the woman was pronounced dead about two hours after the injection in question.
The court heard Weaver, who described himself to police as a "junkie", was a heavy heroin user, needing an injection of the drug every 12 hours.
Prosecutor Verity Griffin opposed the man's bail application due to what she said was the likelihood of him failing to appear, offending and interfering with evidence.
Ms Griffin said Weaver's recent behaviour, including charges of damaging a police vehicle when it is alleged the man helped his partner evade capture, were "incredibly demonstrative of a disregard for the law".
He was arrested and bailed in April related to this alleged offending.
The prosecutor also told the court it was particularly concerning this behaviour occurred while the investigation into Ms Crncevic's death was ongoing.
"He was on notice there were very serious charges hanging over his head," Ms Griffin said.
Ms Griffin indicated the man had made an "overwhelming number" of admissions to several civilians and police.
"She asked me to inject her and I was really high and f----- her dose up ... try living with that guilt," court documents state Weaver said in one message.
"I feel like a f---ing murderer," he allegedly said to a woman over the phone.
"I accidentally overdosed her. It's my fault. Totally my fault," he allegedly wrote to yet another person.
While Legal Aid laywer Sam Brown said "stringent" conditions could ameliorate prosecution concerns, the magistrate ultimately decided to deny Weaver bail.
"He's got a fairly recent history of not attending court when he needs to," Mr Richter said.
The magistrate said he had several concerns, including getting Weaver to court and the protection of both evidence and the alleged offender himself, who was in a "particularly dark place".
"I am not persuaded I can safely give this man bail," Mr Richter said.
Weaver is set to face court again on August 21.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
