Christopher Weaver denied bail after manslaughter charge

By Tim Piccione
Updated July 24 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 2:23pm
A Kambah man will remain behind bars after he allegedly injected his partner with heroin on their anniversary, causing her to overdose and die.

