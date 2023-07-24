For much of the past week, GWS Giants players and coaches made the same observation.
Each of them, no matter how long they've been coming to Canberra, noted how much the sport has grown.
From the hesitant early steps when the Giants first started playing at Manuka Oval in 2012 to today, the club has built a genuine supporter base in the ACT.
The progress was on display on Sunday afternoon when 10,026 fans crammed into the venue to watch GWS flex their premiership muscle with a 103-63 victory over the Gold Coast Suns.
The win was vital for their finals aspirations, but perhaps most importantly, snapped a nine-game losing streak at the ground.
With the Giants recently signing a new 10-year $28.5 million deal with the ACT government to play three men's and two women's games a year in Canberra, officials know results on the field will play a key role in the success of the partnership.
Sunday's crowd was the biggest between GWS and the Suns since 2014 and ensured the club passed 10,000 spectators for all three games at Manuka Oval this year.
It also comes as the AFL continues its plan to establish a new team in Tasmania, citing the demand from locals among the reasons.
Sunday's crowd, however, was bigger than any game played in Hobart since 2019 and recent averages are on par with Launceston.
The AFL hasn't event expanded to 19 teams yet, but already talk has turned to which city is deserving of the 20th licence.
Cairns, the Northern Territory and a third team in Adelaide or Perth have all been floated, with Canberra considered an outside option.
But the ACT has a bigger population than the Northern Territory and Hobart and a proud AFL culture stretching into the Riverina.
The crowds at Giants matches have proven the support is there and the local competition continues to churn out a host of men's and women's players.
Even the presence of Manuka Oval smooths the path to entry into the AFL.
The new Macquarie Cost stadium in Hobart is set to cost up to $715 million and seat 23,000 fans.
The cost of the venue has become a hot political issue and placed Tasmanian premier Jeremy Rockliff under significant pressure.
Development of Manuka Oval has proven a controversial topic in the past but plans are underway to build a new stand on the eastern side to provide spectators with covered seating.
The move has the support of the Giants, AFL and Cricket ACT and the organisations are working with the government to progress the project.
Given Manuka Oval currently holds 13,550, the new stand should bring capacity closer to 20,000 and in line with the Tasmanian stadium.
From there, all it will take is a commitment from the ACT government, the AFL and local authorities to make the dream of a Canberra team a reality.
