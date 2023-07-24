The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Details of 18yo man's death after Tuggeranong crash revealed by police

Bageshri Savyasachi
Sara Garrity
By Bageshri Savyasachi, and Sara Garrity
Updated July 24 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have revealed more details after the death of an 18-year-old in a Tuggeranong crash. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Police have revealed more details after the death of an 18-year-old in a Tuggeranong crash. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT Policing has shared more details around the death of a teenager after his car was submerged in a pond in Canberra's south side over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.