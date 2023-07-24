Details of 18yo man's death after Tuggeranong crash revealed by police

ACT Policing has shared more details around the death of a teenager after his car was submerged in a pond in Canberra's south side over the weekend.
At around 4.20pm on Saturday, a green Holden Commodore was being driven by an 18-year-old man north along Drakeford Drive, police said.
ACT Policing had initially reported the man was 19 years of age.
North of the roundabout at Athllon, Drakeford and Isabella Drives, the Commodore left the roadway and proceeded between two bridges, entering Isabella Pond.
The car was quickly submerged, and the driver died at the scene.
ACT Policing's acting sergeant inspector for the major collision team William Stevenson said investigations into the crash are still under way.
He said police had arrived on the scene less than five minutes after witnesses called emergency services for help.
"[Police] entered into the water in an attempt to actually locate the driver, but they were unable to reach them due to the depth of the water," he said.
"A substantial amount of time later, police divers had to be called out due to the depth of the water and the recovery.
"The recovery of the vehicle took a certain amount of time just because you need the specialist equipment."
He said police are looking into the reasons the driver could not get out of the vehicle.
"Various avenues of inquiry have been made in regards to the vehicle itself, but at this stage, its not determined the reasons why he actually entered into the water or if alcohol or anything else was involved."
Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or have dash-cam footage of the green Holden Commodore travelling along Drakeford Drive prior to it leaving the roadway, even if it was several hours beforehand.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and quote 7489579.
The incident marks the third death on ACT roads this year.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
