The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ricky Stuart questions NRL's Sebastian Kris ruling after sparking diving fears

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated July 24 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The contact on Sebastian Kris was deemed "incidental". Raiders medical staff checked him after the incident. Pictures Kayo Sports
The contact on Sebastian Kris was deemed "incidental". Raiders medical staff checked him after the incident. Pictures Kayo Sports

The NRL has reignited fears players will lay down for penalties after declaring the Canberra Raiders were rightly denied a penalty try because Sebastian Kris wasn't hit in the head hard enough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.