While it is not surprising government plans to make it easier for casual workers to become permanent are vigorously opposed by the LNP and some employer groups, the issue is more complex than critics care to admit.
What Employment and Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke is proposing is not new. Under the National Employment Standards millions of casuals already have "a pathway to permanent conversion".
The trouble is as a result of action by the Morrison government others are excluded outright. There are loopholes that allow employers to say no. There is a power imbalance in the bosses' favour.
As things stand "casual employees who have worked for their employer for 12 months need to be offered the option to convert to full-time or part-time (permanent) employment by their employer. Certain eligibility requirements need to be met for this to occur".
The sting is in the tail. This can't be accessed by every casual employee at the end of 12 months' service.
Small business owners are not required to offer casual conversion and, while an employer may request it, there are numerous grounds on which it can be denied.
A small business, for the record, is one that has 15 or less employees.
Reasonable grounds for refusing the request can include an employer telling the worker, "the employee's position won't exist"; or "the employee's hours of work will significantly reduce"; or "the employee's days or times of work will significantly change, and that can't be accommodated within the employee's available days or times for work".
All of those could be interpreted as a warning if a worker pushes their luck on casual conversion they might not have a job.
While Mr Burke has not provided detail on what changes he is proposing it would be reasonable to assume the exemption for small business, the qualifying period, and the "reasonable grounds for refusal" (of casual conversion) would be under scrutiny.
He wants to close the loopholes that leave some people, admittedly not a very large number, trapped in casual employment against their will.
There have always been bosses prepared to game the system and to exploit vulnerable workers. This does appear to more prolific in sectors with large numbers of casual workers and in the gig economy.
At the moment there are about 2.5 million casual workers. Of these about 850,000 work regular hours.
None of the 2.5 million are entitled to holiday pay or sick leave. Nor do they have job security. They can be finished up at any time. On the other hand they are paid at a higher rate; the "casual loading".
Mr Burke is correct when he notes the flexibility of casual work is of benefit to both the employer and the worker in the vast majority of cases.
His concern is for those casuals, usually older workers, who want the security of permanency so they can plan ahead, borrow for a car or a home, or just go to bed knowing they will have a job tomorrow.
While some sensible reforms in this space won't shake the foundations of the world for most employers or workers, it will make all the difference for those who need permanent work.
To claim, as the chief executive of the AI Group Innes Wilcox did on Monday, "what little we know of the government's plans for casuals appears to be a solution to a problem that doesn't exist", borders on the oxymoronic.
If the problem does not exist then employers will come to no harm. That is borne out by Mr Burke's prediction conversion would only be taken up by or 1 to 2 per cent of casuals.
If that is the case the impact would be negligible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.