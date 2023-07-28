They Cloned Tyrone takes place in an underprivileged African-American urban neighbourhood known as The Glen. As director and co-writer Juel Taylor has confirmed, it is intentionally not very clear when the action takes place. Some of the clothes scream 1970s, for example, but there are flip phones and references to Barack Obama and cryptocurrency and other elements that add to the feeling of dislocation - and, perhaps, to make us wonder how long the events that come to light have been happening.

