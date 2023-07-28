Sisu (MA15+. 91 minutes)
4 stars
Gloriously violent and satisfyingly fun, the Finnish film Sisu pits a surly and vengeful gold miner against a crew of Nazis who've taken his gold.
Sisu is a Finnish word with no direct translation, meaning something like stoic determination or perseverance in a difficult undertaking, the kind of word necessary in the language of a people who are constantly invaded by the countries around them and who live in darkness for six months of the year.
Finn director Jalmari Helander writes a sparse screenplay with a lead character resonant with this Sisu, a screenplay that owes a nod to perhaps Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, with chapter titles breaking the story into six increasingly gruesome parts.
In the closing weeks of the European part of the Second World War, the recently independent nation of Finland has already been ravaged by the Russians and then the Nazis.
Working on his own in the wilderness, gold prospector Aatami (Jorma Tommila) sees signs of the war in the lights of bombings visible on the horizon at night, and the occasional flyover of battle planes.
Meanwhile he continues to work a growing hole in the ground with just his horse and dog for company.
Hitting a thick vein of gold, the man breaks it down into chunks that can be carried in his horse's saddlebags and heads back to civilisation to cash it in.
On the road, he passes a Nazi battalion who let him pass, but not before he cops an evil eye from their commander Bruno (Askel Hennie) and his number two, Wolf (Jack Doolan).
The pair are just letting the man pass as an act of sadism - their battalion has killed everybody in the region and a look exchanged between them conveys their delight at allowing this man to discover their cruelty for himself.
Just a little further down the way another squad of Germans stop the man, discover his stash of gold, and become the first in an endless series of scalps the man will collect to get his gold back.
The Germans, it seems, have found themselves face-to-face with a living legend, hailed by Russians and Finns alike as "The Immortal" for his work against the Red Army, dispatching upwards of 300 Russian soldiers.
Sensing the war is almost lost for the Germans, Bruno and Wolf see the gold as their chance to buy new lives for themselves, refusing to let it go even as Aatami continues proving the legends about him are indeed true.
What a brilliant role this is for Tommila, a crusty old man with the unkillable quality of Keanu Reeves' John Wick or perhaps Robert Patrick's T-2000 from Terminator 2, with the inventiveness for killing with whatever is at hand of Liam Neeson's Taken character Brian Mills.
Netflix and the other streamers have given Australian audiences the opportunity to discover cinema from Finnish filmmakers that was previously only familiar to arthouse devotees, and so readers might be familiar with Helander's big hit Rare Exports, which also starred Tommila, about some big game hunters bringing in Father Christmas.
Helander's 2014 film Big Game is also worth a watch, and Sisu carries with it that film's sensibility, in not really letting biology or physics get in the way of a really ripping yarn about good guys versus bad guys.
It can occasionally be a hard watch, particularly some interactions endured by the female Finnish sex prisoners the Nazis are transporting with them through the blistered countryside, even if this behaviour underscores just how much these blokes deserve the really satisfying comeuppance headed their way.
The landscapes of Lapland, shot by cinematographer Kjell Lagerroos, are a beautiful backdrop to what is some gritty and realistic production design, of devastated towns and of soldiers so filthy with the grot of war you can almost smell through the screen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.