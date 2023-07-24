Former senior top bureaucrat Kathryn Campbell has resigned from the Department of Defence.
Last Thursday, The Canberra Times confirmed Ms Campbell has been suspended without pay from her lucrative senior AUKUS job, making her the first known senior head to roll in the wake of the royal commission.
Findings from the royal commission into the scheme found Ms Campbell, on the weight of evidence, gave misleading advice to federal cabinet.
The top bureaucrat, who had been working in the $900,000-a-year advisory role within the Department of Defence since July 2022, had been involuntarily stood down.
"Defence can confirm it has accepted Kathryn Campbell's resignation from the department with effect from Friday, July 21, 2023," the statement read.
"Defence will not provide further comment on this matter."
Former South Australian senator Rex Patrick, who has been trying to interrogate Ms Campbell's AUKUS advisory role, has welcomed the resignation as a "good thing", but he said it should have happened much earlier.
"The Prime Minister had the ability under Section 59 of the Public Service Act to terminate Ms Campbell immediately after he became prime minister," he told The Canberra Times.
"He had reasonable cause to do so noting that Kathryn Campbell was the captain of the ship. The Federal Court had declared robodebt and unlawful and it was his intention to initiate a royal commission into robodebt.
"The reason I say that is because lots of people suffered under robodebt. And every day that Ms Campbell has been in this very high paid role has been an insult to those who suffered."
READ MORE:
Internal emails and documents obtained under a freedom of information request by Mr Patrick revealed earlier this month the AUKUS role and associated paperwork was signed off by top bureaucrats just days after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Ms Campbell's time running the Foreign Affairs Department had come to an end.
The documents reveal Prime Minister and Cabinet Department secretary Glyn Davis and former Australian Public Service Commissioner Peter Woolcott were already figuring out where Ms Campbell could go six days before her termination was made public.
Mr Albanese last week described the move to suspend Ms Campbell from her Defence advisory position without pay as an "appropriate response" from his department.
More to come.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
