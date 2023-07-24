The Canberra Times
Robodebt 'crime' reported to Australian Federal Police

Justine Landis-Hanley
Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
By Justine Landis-Hanley, Miriam Webber, and Karen Barlow
· Updated July 25 2023 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
The fallout from the royal commission into the robodebt scheme continues to grow, with police confirming they have received a report of crime from the commission.

