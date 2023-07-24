He was axed from the Wallabies squad for the Bledisloe Cup but Tom Wright's shadow is set to loom over the team's outside backs.
The ACT Brumbies fullback wore the gold No.15 jersey for clashes against South Africa and Argentina before he was dropped by coach Eddie Jones.
Melbourne Rebels speedster Andrew Kellaway is the early favourite to slot into the position against the All Blacks at the MCG on Saturday night.
The fullback missed the first two Rugby Championship matches with a hamstring injury but knows the expectation will be on him to kick into high gear from the opening whistle.
MORE SPORT:
It's a situation Kellaway has experienced since his Wallabies debut in 2021, but the fact Wright is sitting on the outside looking in, is a timely reminder of the need to perform or risk losing your place in the team.
"It's the expectation," Kellaway said. "We've always known that if you don't perform, you're out. Seeing a guy of Wrighty's class leave the group is only reaffirmation of that fact."
Wright was heavily criticised for his performances in the losses to South Africa and Argentina and ultimately paid the price when he was omitted from the Bledisloe Cup squad.
The 26-year-old has vowed to fight his way back into the team and impressed for Wests in the John I Dent Cup on Saturday.
Kellaway was full of praise for his teammate on Monday but will look to bring a point of difference to the Wallabies on the weekend.
"I thought Wrighty was pretty good to be honest," he said. "The first game in South Africa had limited opportunities. The way the game went, we didn't have a lot of ball. I think the stats were 70-30 [to South Africa]. As an outside back/wing/fullback, it's tough to get in the game there so I don't think he did a lot wrong. Even against Argentina, he had some great touches.
"For me, the thing about me and my game is I'm confident I bring something that's different to what Wrighty brings ... For me, it's not really about comparing the two of us, or any of us really, it's about being really clear about what I can do, what I can bring and bringing that in spades."
The race for the Wallabies fullback role comes as the Brumbies locked in a two-game tour of Japan in October.
The team will play Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath and Ricoh BlackRams Tokyo in a bid to provide players with more opportunities to engage in competitive matches.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said the matches will play a key role in the team's preparation for the 2024 Super Rugby season.
"We're excited and honoured to be able to return to Japan as a club for two exciting games against two of the best teams in Japan Rugby League One," Larkham said.
"We identified early last year that without a formalised development competition in Australia, we needed to explore other options and this tour will provide the players and our staff a critical development opportunity but also an enriching cultural experience."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.