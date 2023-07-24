More than 1.3km of footpaths will be either laid or upgraded in some of Canberra's older suburbs, with a tender issued to find a contractor for the work, the ACT government has said.
City Services Minister Chris Steel said many of Canberra's earlier suburbs were not originally built with footpaths on heavily used streets or infrastructure that met modern accessibility standards.
"A better maintained and connected path network is at the heart of our active travel plan make sure that it's easy and safe to walk around our city," Mr Steel said in a statement.
Twenty-five improvement projects will be completed across Chifley, Reid, Scullin and O'Connor as part of the government's age-friendly suburbs plan.
Work would begin on the upgrades later this year while a second tranche of upgrades that require extra environmental and heritage approvals was being finalised, the government said.
The ACT budget also included an extra $5 million over two years for path works, which the government said was a 40 per cent increase in funding to maintain the city's network 3000km path network.
The first package of path upgrades includes three sections in Reid. A 1.5m-wide path through Dirrawan Gardens to Currong Street South; a path through Geerilong Gardens from Curroung Street to Currong Street South; and a path from Geerilong Gardens north to Currong Street.
In O'Connor, a 405m concrete path will replace a damaged path along the south side of the parklands between Miller Street and Busby Street.
In Scullin, a 100m concrete path and kerb ramp will connect an existing footpath near the Southern Cross Drive underpass to an existing pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Southern Cross Drive and Ross Smith Crescent.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
