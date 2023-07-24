The Canberra Times
Reid, O'Connor, Scullin in line for first stage of ACT footpath upgrades

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 25 2023 - 7:22am, first published 5:30am
City Services Minister Chris Steel. Picture by Karleen Minney
More than 1.3km of footpaths will be either laid or upgraded in some of Canberra's older suburbs, with a tender issued to find a contractor for the work, the ACT government has said.

