I'm not sure if it's any reflection on the kind of woman I became but I can't remember Barbie ever being a huge part of my childhood. While I'm sure I owned a Barbie or two in my life - what young girl growing up in the 1970s didn't? - the doll I had the most affiliation with was Crissy.
Crissy was not a real rival for Barbie. She was bigger, at 36cm to Barbie's 29cm. She didn't fit into any campervan or Corvette, but lord did Crissy have the most beautiful hair.
My mother was a hairdresser, perhaps this is why she gave her first-born a Crissy. If you pressed a button on Crissy's belly her hair would grow and you'd wind it back up with a knob on the doll's back. Crissy's hair was a glorious red, like my mother's, like Julianne Moore's. Oh, how I wanted hair like that. Oh, how I married with intent to have children with hair like that.
Crissy couldn't do much, apart from be glamorous. She had a few groovy outfits and a couple of friends, but that was it. My childhood was shattered in about 1975 when I left her on the back seat of the car. My mother went to work, dealing with hair that was more complicated than turning a knob, and the hot summer sun melted Crissy's hair and it was a fuzzy mess. Life was never the same.
The other doll that sits in my memory is Sindy. Introduced in 1963, four years after the first Barbie hit the shelves, Sindy - and I always thought it was Cindy with a C - was a British doll introduced as a rival to her long-legged, blonde, American counterpart.
Sindy was the girl next door. Mine was a brunette, naturally. She had a boyfriend called Paul, a younger sister called Patch who was introduced the year I was born in 1966. Apparently you could buy all sorts of accessories but I just liked her because she looked kind of normal. Not like that perky breasted, toe-walking doll from the US. As an adult I was kind of proud that my chest measurement was a good 30cm better than Barbie's, but what I wouldn't do for her waist and hips.
But dolls were never really my thing. If I think of what toys I loved as a child, there are a few that come to mind.
I loved my Etch A Sketch. Did you have one? Two little twisty knobs on a red frame; don't like what you've drawn? Then just give it all a shake. If you're feeling really rebellious, check out what a magnet might do.
And Spirograph! It hit the shelves in 1965 but apparently the idea goes back to 1827. Rings and curves and mathematics, every design was different. And how cool did you feel if you had access to those pens that had several different colours? Not that any of us realised it at the time but it was all about maths. Maybe I was - am - a total nerd?
I also remember having thick plastic templates to draw fashion and horses. Not that I was ever invested in either, I just liked drawing intricate things. Which leads me to the toy of all toys. Lego.
Is there a more perfect thing? There are no restrictions here. Sure, the kit you have suggests to build this. But you don't have to.
The one kit that sits deep in the core of my heart is the classic yellow castle. Released in 1978, it had a drawbridge and horses that you had to build. A Google search reveals that I could get close to $15,000 for a sealed set. Who knew there was so much money in old Lego?
Lego encouraged us to use our imagination. I guess Barbie wanted us to do that too but Lego was never as prescriptive as Astronaut Barbie might have been.
As my Lego experience became more sophisticated, I began to draw houses freehand and then build them with Lego. I wanted to become an architect. Barbie did it in 2011.
The only real architectural achievement I ever made was winning a prize at the East Orange Primary School Fete in about 1976 for creating a Lego house that reflected the social norms of the time. All the male figures were outside around the barbecue, the female figures in the kitchen. Maybe the kitchen was made in Mission Brown blocks.
I actually beat out my little sister at that fete. She recreated Cinderella's pumpkin carriage out of an actual pumpkin, with carrot horses, I think.
I'd like to think the judges appreciated my comment on the patriarchy of the mid-'70s. But perhaps they realised my mother, after a busy day of doing women's hair, only had so much time left for her younger daughter's vegetables.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see.
