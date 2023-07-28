Sindy was the girl next door. Mine was a brunette, naturally. She had a boyfriend called Paul, a younger sister called Patch who was introduced the year I was born in 1966. Apparently you could buy all sorts of accessories but I just liked her because she looked kind of normal. Not like that perky breasted, toe-walking doll from the US. As an adult I was kind of proud that my chest measurement was a good 30cm better than Barbie's, but what I wouldn't do for her waist and hips.