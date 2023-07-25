How European influence has made its mark in Canberra homes

Nostalgia for migrants' birth countries is often seen through an injection of European influences into home designs around Canberra and the broader region.
Those influences can be subtle or obvious, and as broad as the continent itself, from Denmark to Greece and beyond.
Louise Harget of Belle Property Canberra, who lists this week's Torrens feature property, says the home shows European influences in its facade, garden and kitchen.
"Paving in the garden and the Provenal tile influence in the kitchen are probably the most obvious indicators," she says.
"But European influence, more broadly, is just as much about enduring style - natural materials like tiles, marble, exposed beams and timber highlights are classics and never go out of fashion.
Harget says a "Scandi" influence is most evident in mid-century homes, while the Mediterranean style is hallmarked by style choices such as terracotta roof tiles and rendered exteriors.
Jacob Stanton of The Property Collective believes that a level of emotion drives much of the attachment to homes with European influences.
"Some buyers are drawn toward these types of homes because they represent a kind of escape; they may bring back memories of a holiday or some other connection," he says.
"And, of course, they can appeal strongly to buyers who are looking for homes with character or a real point of differentiation."
Stanton also agrees that the inclusion of materials with a European heritage, like marble, never go out of fashion.
"And they're always seen as a hallmark of quality or luxury," he adds.
History: It could be argued that much of Australia's residential architecture has its roots in European design, given our colonial heritage. Early influences include Georgian, Gothic revival, Victorian, Italianate and Federation.
Style: There's no one definition of European design, given the number of countries and eras, but a big driver is perhaps nostalgia for lived memories of their birth countries, from Denmark to Greece.
Influences: These are many and varied and can be detected in homes through an emphasis on natural materials like stone, marble and tiles, or perhaps exposed beams and finishes like stucco.
