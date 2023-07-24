Brrr. It was minus four degrees at Canberra Airport on Tuesday morning.
"It got down to minus four degrees which is cold but not particularly as usual for Canberra this time of year," Kate Doyle from the Bureau of Meteorology said.
In good news, it will be a warm (for Canberra) and sunny day on Tuesday with a top of 16 degrees, and slightly windy.
"We are expecting a continuation of the chilly starts over the next few mornings as we have a ridge of high pressure moving across bringing clear skies," Ms Doyle said.
On Wednesday, the morning is expected to start off with a low of minus three degrees, accompanied by frost, a chance of fog, ending in a sunny afternoon with a top of 16 degrees.
These conditions will be similar on Thursday.
Lastly, something to be grateful for, there is almost no chance of rain for the next couple of days.
However, there is rain in the forecast for Friday, as the next cold front moves across.
The Bureau is expecting a 70 per cent chance of showers, and increasing chance of being caught in the rain without an umbrella.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
