The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bill Shorten announces Services Australia will scrap $191 million welfare calculator

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated July 25 2023 - 10:12am, first published 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Karleen Minney.
Picture by Karleen Minney.

Services Australia will scrap a $191 million mechanism used to calculate welfare payments, as Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said despite the investment, "we still have nothing to show for it".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.