Services Australia will scrap a $191 million mechanism used to calculate welfare payments, as Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said despite the investment, "we still have nothing to show for it".
Mr Shorten announced the decision to write off the Entitlement Calculator Engine, used to determine eligibility and calculate payments, as an asset at the The Australian Financial Review Government Services Summit on Tuesday morning.
The Coalition government introduced the mechanism in 2019, investing $191 million into it through to 2022.
"I can announce today that Services Australia has taken the decision to write off the calculator as an asset," Mr Shorten said in his keynote speech.
"It was a decision not taken lightly but the agency could not keep throwing good money after bad."
Mr Shorten also touched on the government's response to the robodebt royal commission report, telling the summit, "we must ensure the wrong lessons are not learned".
"We cannot let this result in an insular public service which shies away from engagement with their minister for fear of undue influence.
"And, conversely, ministers and their offices should not react by isolating or removing their departments and agencies from the policy-making process."
READ MORE:
He was speaking a day after the Department of Defence revealed it had accepted the resignation of former senior bureaucrat Kathryn Campbell.
The 900-page report into the unlawful robodebt scheme found Ms Campbell, on the weight of evidence, gave misleading advice to federal cabinet.
The Government Services minister also said an audit of the myGov app, undertaken by David Thodey, had been completed.
Recommendations included funding security for the platform and the development of a five-year road map.
Mr Shorten said he was eager to establish a panel of experts, known as a kitchen cabinet, who could provide advice to him and Services Australia on the platform's direction.
"As the myGov Audit suggests, we need broader representation in its governance and from other jurisdictions that have done digital reform well."
Mr Shorten also said increased investment in APS capability "will allow the autonomy to make our own well-informed decisions, as opposed to only relying on vendor-driven designs that do not always serve us well".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.