This is a story about never giving up on a good girl - a very good girl.
Aero, the Staffie-cross, has finally found a home after 259 days in the Canberra pound, aka Domestic Animal Services facilities (DAS).
Her new fur-parents Danni Howse and Richu George adopted Aero after Danni's childhood pet, Lachie the Cairn Terrier, recently passed away aged 14 years.
"We really missed having a dog so we thought, 'Why don't we just go see the dogs there?'. And we just fell in love with her and knew she was the one. We had to get her," Danni said.
Danni said the dog's beautiful personality soon won them over.
"She was just cuddly, affectionate, just so happy to see people," she said.
"She didn't bark too much. She was just happy to be there really. She was just beautiful. Very chill."
Seven-year-old Aero was brought to DAS as a stray. Domestic Animal Services adoptions coordinator Tara McMahon said she'd been the longest dog there for a while, if not a record.
But there was nothing "wrong" with Aero. Some people might have had a prejudice against the breed or even her brindle colouring.
"So, pound dogs, there's absolutely nothing wrong with them. They're just as good as any other dog that you can get from any other place," Ms McMahon said.
"These are dogs just looking for their second chance. They are super sweet. They're affectionate, as you can see from Aero, the sweetest girl that sat waiting like a champion to find her forever home but she found it in the end. It goes to show and it gives hope to a lot more dogs, including the 27 we have up for adoption who are waiting for theirs too."
Whether it's lazing on her dog bed in the sun, going for walks, or sleeping next to her new owners, Aero is now, finally, living her best life.
And she is never short of loving attention.
"We love to kick the soccer ball. We've been keeping up with the World Cup, watching the Matildas. We like to go for a little walk. Just play with our toys. Throw a tennis ball around," Danni said.
And the couple does not regret their decision to adopt from DAS after losing Lachie.
"It's wonderful having another dog around here she's so cuddly and affectionate and she just loves to play," Danni said. "It's beautiful to have another Howse."
Ms McMahon was ecstatic to see Aero so happy.
"It feels amazing to see her in her brand new home, showing, obviously that she went to the right place," she said.
"She settled in extremely well. Was a little bit worried she might take a little while to settle in as she was with us for almost eight months or so. But within 11 days she's turned a massive corner with this beautiful family."
Ms McMahon said if a dog at the pound could be re-homed, it would be re-homed. A dog would only be euthanised for medical reasons or if dangerous behaviour could not be corrected.
"There is no time limit on any dog we have within the facilities," she said. "If it's assessed and deemed suitable to be re-homed, we keep them for as long as they're up for adoption and try to find them their forever home."
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
