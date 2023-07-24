The Canberra Times
Lane reopens on Adelaide Avenue after three-cars crash

By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 25 2023 - 10:42am, first published 9:43am
A screenshot of a map shows Adelaide Avenue where a northbound lane is closed due to a crash. Picture Google Maps
The northbound lane on Adelaide Avenue has reopened after being blocked by a car following a crash near the Thai Embassy.

