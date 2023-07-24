The northbound lane on Adelaide Avenue has reopened after being blocked by a car following a crash near the Thai Embassy.
Police were called about 9.20am on Tuesday after three cars crashed on Adelaide Avenue.
Tow trucks are expected to arrive about 10am to clear the road.
No injuries have been reported.
About 10.30am, an ACT Policing media spokesperson said the road had been cleared and the incident was resolved.
Bageshri Savyasachi
