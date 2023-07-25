The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Sexually abusive father sentenced by ACT Supreme Court to prison

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who survived years of persistent child sexual abuse perpetrated by her father has "bravely" confronted the man in open court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.