The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Mark your calendars: Reserve Bank rate setting dates for 2024 released

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Reserve Bank of Australia board will not meet in January, April, July or October in 2024 as the central bank shifts to its new schedule of eight meetings a year instead of 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.