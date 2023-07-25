The Canberra Times
Alan Delaney's appeal against his 2022 murder conviction has been unsuccessful

By Peter Brewer
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 12:45pm
Convicted murderer Alan Delaney. Picture: Facebook
A man serving 16 years in prison for murdering his friend under the Monaro Street bridge in Queanbeyan in 2019 has had his appeal against the sentence quashed.

