A Canberra Raiders prodigy is edging closer to an NRL debut as Ricky Stuart drafts Ethan Strange into his extended squad for a taste of the top flight.
The 18-year-old made waves when he claimed man of the match honours in the under-19s State of Origin clash a fortnight ago with a hat-trick and two try assists.
The Raiders snatched Strange from the Sydney Roosters on a three-year deal running until the end of 2025, and he has emerged as a player to watch.
He lit up the under-19 Origin clash at centre while suiting up for Canberra's NSW Cup side at five-eighth, centre and wing this season.
Strange has been named at No.21 with Stuart picking an unchanged top 17 to face a resurgent Newcastle outfit at Canberra Stadium this weekend.
Raiders hooker Tom Starling says Canberra are desperate to make amends after the Knights "pulled our pants down" on their way to a 24-14 win in Newcastle earlier this year.
High on the agenda during Canberra's video sessions this week will be finding a way to shut down Newcastle stars Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best.
Ponga has registered seven try assists during Newcastle's three-game winning streak and looks as dangerous as ever, while Best has scored five tries in that same period with a double on Origin debut to boot.
"He's always dangerous, Kalyn, so it's going to be interesting to see how we go against him. He's a class player so looking forward to it," Starling said.
"We've got to stop their go-forward and it makes it tough for their backs to play off it. Braddy is killing it at the moment, we'll definitely look to shut him down.
"They're pretty solid across the park, they're a pretty good side and they've got some strike weapons."
Raiders trio Starling, Joe Tapine and Pasami Saulo all started their NRL careers in Newcastle while Canberra back-rower Hudson Young rose through the Knights' junior ranks.
Newcastle lock Adam Elliott will return to Canberra Stadium for the first time since leaving the Raiders, and Young expects he will be raring to go against his former teammates.
"It's always one you circle on the calendar," Young said.
"Tommy played first grade there, but coming through the juniors, you've got family and all that back there. They'll be down on the weekend and I always look forward to playing them.
"They're strong all over the park but their back five especially get them out of trouble. They've got good players in key positions playing really well at the moment."
Saturday's clash marks Canberra's last chance to cash in on try celebrations for Try July, with Sportsbet donating $5000 per celebration to the recovery efforts of Nathan Stapleton and Daniel Anderson.
Former Cronulla Shark Stapleton was playing country rugby for the Boorowa Goldies when he suffered severe damage to his spinal cord at the C4 vertebrae. Stapleton was initially believed to have died in the 16 minutes he lay motionless on the field.
Ex-coach Anderson suffered a serious spinal cord injury following a body surfing accident.
Players across the NRL and NRLW have embraced the chance to help the cause, so you wonder if the Raiders have anything else planned after their Ashes-inspired celebration went viral earlier this month.
"I don't know, England done anything weird over there that we can get Elliott [Whitehead] involved in?" Young grinned.
"It's something a little bit different, obviously to raise some money for two great people. If we can help raise some money, [we'll] try to put something together at training."
