While the existence of the dessert stomach has never been medically proven, those of us with a sweet tooth know there's always room for a special ending to a meal.
This five-course degustation menu at The Boat House on August 21 will push said stomach to the limit as all courses are dessert.
The Boat House held the first Sweet Sensations degustation in 2022 and it proved a great success.
Chef JC Lua has once again crafted a delectable menu and sommelier Tom Blakely has matched the drinks. Non-alcoholic options are also available.
While they're still tinkering a little, think thyme and yoghurt mousse with candied mint and grapes matched with a Murrumbateman Winery Kay's Off-Dry riesling.
There are some vegetables on the menu, with a "Beetroot Euphoria", a blood orange cremeux with beetroot genoise and a whipped anise ganache matched with a beetroot espresso martini, made with beetroot dust, vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso.
The "Nata De Coco" is a pineapple jam with coconut mousse and ginger, with an Orange Mountain "Mountain Ice" viognier.
The five-course menu, including matched beverages, is $140pp. Bookings are essential via theboathouse.restaurant
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.