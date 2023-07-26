This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Thank heavens for Oppenheimer. The father of the atom bomb described himself as the destroyer of worlds and laying waste to Planet Barbie can't come soon enough. For me, anyway.
First, though, a confession. I have not seen the Barbie movie. The lurid stills alone are enough to set my teeth on edge.
So I can't say for certain whether all the hype around the film and its allegedly feminist rewriting of the doll's story is real or just slick marketing. What I can say, however, is the amount of fawning and free publicity from people who should know better must have the marketing executives in Hollywood and at the Mattel toy company salivating.
Radio announcers have tripped over themselves to promote the movie. Normally sensible columnists have weighed in. Even Kevin Rudd has inserted himself via tweet on the saccharine bandwagon, along with NSW Premier Chris Minns, who agreed to bathe the Sydney Harbour bridge in pink light last weekend.
Enough already.
A mate summed up beautifully the collective insanity of it all: "Who would have thought that in 2023 the big question everyone's asking is whether you've seen Barbie yet?" Precisely. When the world's food supplies are imperilled as Russia obliterates grain terminal after grain terminal, when parts of Europe and North Africa are ablaze during what will likely be the world's hottest month in 100,000 years, we're obsessing over a movie about a doll?
I get it. There's a place for escapism, especially now when the news is unremittingly grim. And there's no denying the pulling power of nostalgia. The Boomers, Gen Xers and now ageing Millennials who grew up with Barbie dolls are a rich vein of revenue to tap.
Given it's unlikely I'll see a movie based on the toys with which I grew up - Meccano sets, Fanta yo-yos, Dragstar bicycles, cap guns, Airfix models and Matchbox cars - I'll channel my nostalgia through Oppenheimer. His legacy was central to not only my childhood but my entire life - unlike the story of a plastic doll with an impossible body shape, no matter what feminist subtext is woven into it.
Oppenheimer's tale carries with it the whole arc of history from World War II to the present day. For me, it is worth rediscovering the cinema for.
And that's the interesting point to this post-pandemic story. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the so-called "Barbenheimer" phenomenon has raked in the fourth biggest box office takings of all time. Barbie accounted for US$162 million, while Oppenheimer took US$82.4 million.
Take a breath. That was in the US alone.
Around the world, Barbie racked up US$356.3 million. Oppenheimer pulled in US$98 million at its launch.
For cinemas struggling after the pandemic and through the onslaught of streaming, this might just be the first sign of a renaissance, the readmission into our lives of that sense of occasion we used to get going to the movies.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Have you seen the Barbie movie? Do you intend to? Has there been too much hype about it? Have you returned to the cinema after the pandemic? Will you see Oppenheimer or at three hours will you wait for it to come to a streaming service? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
- The fallout from the royal commission into the robodebt scheme continues to grow, with police confirming they have received a report of crime from the commission.
- The federal government has rebuffed calls from one of the country's largest unions for a super profits tax on miners and other large companies to eliminate the national shortfall in social and affordable housing. A spokesperson for Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government's tax reform agenda did not include the introduction of a super profits tax and reaffirmed the government's commitment to its Housing Australia Future Fund, which has stalled in the senate.
- Wesfarmers' discount department stores Target and Kmart are being merged to create one $10 billion business. The move will see Target folded into Kmart but isn't expected to impact the 452 stores across Australia and New Zealand.
THEY SAID IT: "You know when Hollywood does a great big blockbuster that really wraps you up in a world, and lets you believe in extraordinary things that move you in some way, in an almost operatic sensibility? That to me is the most fun I have at the movies." - Christopher Nolan
YOU SAID IT: The Wellbeing Budget is unlikely to better the lives of those sleeping rough this winter.
Murray writes: "The majority of our politicians have no idea of how tough the housing crisis is, where large numbers of working people cannot find accommodation. They prefer to grandstand on the world stage and engage in elaborate tactics to distract the people from the real issues of out-of-control crime and homelessness happening now all around us. We haven't had any real leaders in this country for some time with enough intestinal fortitude to stand up and fight for the people."
"The housing and homelessness crisis can be summed up in one word - 'neoliberalism'," writes Ian. "'Let the market provide' was the catchcry. But markets aren't the answer to everything, and this is clearly an issue where the market has failed. People with little or no money aren't in a position to engage with or influence the market for housing. Governments once provided social housing. They built and owned the houses or apartments, and in some cases provided the workforce to build them, which provided a throughput of building apprentices and tradespersons, which are also now in short supply. An impost on the taxpayer maybe, but at what other cost to society by not providing these services? A homeless person is less able to engage in economic activity than someone with somewhere to live."
Part of the problem, Samantha suggests, is the design of housing: "Houses cater for families or groups. Most homeless people are single and cannot afford the rent on a family home and do not want to share. I don't understand why we cannot have housing pods like they have in Europe for university students to cater for those on their own, young or old."
Allan writes: "The biggest social crisis facing our country by far this century is the lack of affordable housing, both for rental and for purchase by first home buyers. Successive federal and state governments of all political persuasions have failed their citizens miserably. When I was young, 60 or 70 years ago, thousands of government homes were built for those on lower incomes, with massive social benefits. Politicians of today should hang their heads in shame. Keep up the good work."
"It seems that even Labor politicians and especially Albo with his much vaunted childhood with a single mother who was lucky enough to have social housing, don't give a damn about those poor tent-dwellers," offers John. "I'm OK, Jack is how they operate. Their heart has been gouged out by party politics. The only people who show they really care are the independents like Pocock and Wilkie, the Greens somewhat but even they can be tricky."
Arthur writes: "Homelessness is not new. Homeless people used to be called swaggies when I was a boy. I doubt if there is any quick fix to problem of homelessness so there is no point in blaming the politicians."
"I think politicians understand there is a housing crisis but not at a visceral level," writes Lorraine. "I live in Coffs Harbour. There is a big homeless problem. People sleeping in bus shelters, parks and reserves. Both major parties are welded to the capitalist model of wealth distribution and can't break free. Poverty is a political decision. The new RBA governor will perpetuate that."
Lee writes: "We have a free camping park in our city which is now a tent city for people doing it tough. It floods when the river rises and the people who are living there have to move on again. I think they all come together because they feel safer with the large number of people there. Some of these families are working and some are not. Regardless of that, they all deserve a safe place to call home. However the wait list for social housing in our area is about 40 years and it's not getting any better. Thanks for your introspection. I think we all need to look inside ourselves and consider what we really think about people sleeping rough."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
