"The housing and homelessness crisis can be summed up in one word - 'neoliberalism'," writes Ian. "'Let the market provide' was the catchcry. But markets aren't the answer to everything, and this is clearly an issue where the market has failed. People with little or no money aren't in a position to engage with or influence the market for housing. Governments once provided social housing. They built and owned the houses or apartments, and in some cases provided the workforce to build them, which provided a throughput of building apprentices and tradespersons, which are also now in short supply. An impost on the taxpayer maybe, but at what other cost to society by not providing these services? A homeless person is less able to engage in economic activity than someone with somewhere to live."