Walkers, cyclists and other commuters around Lake Ginninderra will likely notice a drop in water levels during the month of August.
Transport Canberra and City Services (TCCS) said the water level at the lake will decrease from Monday, July 31, in preparation for month-long maintenance and cleaning works.
A spokesperson for TCCS said the work itself will begin on Monday, August 7, weather permitting.
Information provided by TCCS said the level will be decreased by half a metre to make safer conditions for crew to access the area.
"We inspect dams and large bodies of water regularly to ensure they remain safe and in proper working order," they said.
READ MORE:
Workers will also clean the dam spillway stilling basin, removing stilt and debris, and inspect CCTV footage to see if further cleaning is necessary elsewhere in an effort to make sure the lake remains in good condition.
They will also be constructing a temporary Coffer Dam to create a work zone which is drier and safer for work crews, TCCS said in their announcement.
They said the work will also entail the relocation of native fish and other marine life downstream during the length of time it takes to complete the maintenance work.
Transport Canberra said if the weather permits, the work will be completed by late August, or early September at the very latest.
Signage has been placed around the lake to advise the community of the lower water level.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.