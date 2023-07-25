Footpaths were not mandatory on Canberra's streets until about a decade ago. I estimate that 500 kilometres of streets, in Canberra's older suburbs, were built without footpaths.
I endorse the Transport Minister's view ("Reid, O'Connor, Scullin in line for footpath upgrades", July 25) that "A better maintained and connected path network is at the heart of our active travel plan," and his announcement that the government will build more than 1.3 kilometres of new footpaths.
At this rate, it will be less than four hundred years before residents of Braddon will have a footpath to the entrance of the Northbourne Oval, and residents of north-west Downer will have a footpath to light rail.
Correspondents criticising Linda Burney for not debating Jacinta Price (Letters, July 25) are being both offensive and ignoring reality.
Ms Burney's presentation may not be the best, but she has a world of experience and is totally sincere.
She does, however, spell out what the referendum and the Voice could achieve - if you listen. Senator Price, on the other hand, has yet to reveal her real intentions.
All she does is constantly interrupt anyone else on the platform with personal attacks but no real alternative ideas. Why would anyone "debate" with her?
John Skurr (Letters, July 17) is right in saying that a decent sized single-dwelling block of land, with sunny space for gardens and trees is what families need and prefer.
To achieve that the ACT does have an enduring supply of suitable land for new suburbs in many and well-distributed locations.
Independent professional consultant planners, engineers, architects, landscape architects, and surveyors know how to make them environmentally sustainable, as well as economically viable.
The alternative, widespread "densification", especially the dumb house-in-the-backyard dual occupancy, does nothing for affordability, and ruins the local environment. Most "medium density" infill is far too cramped to adequately deliver healthy, happy living.
Via a modest increase in the GST (sadly, we all have to pay to fix this mess), the ACT and other jurisdictions, can be weaned off land profiteering.
You report that the ACT Labor Conference has endorsed a motion "overhauling zoning to allow medium density housing in all areas previously zoned RZ1" ("Urgent zone law reform push from Labor", July 23). This was proposed by "party delegate" Howard Maclean, who is the Convenor of Greater Canberra which is said to be a "community action group". No, it's a lobby group, obviously with links to the Labor party.
Spreading medium density housing across suburban Canberra indiscriminately, most likely through single block redevelopment, would be environmentally disastrous.
Sensible government involvement is required to ensure appropriately targeted and community supported redevelopment and planning controls.
These are needed to ensure sufficient space for diverse housing types and very generous communal open space with significantly increased tree cover.
Stand easy, Kym MacMillan (Letters, July 25), at the USS Canberra propaganda event I silently held a sign - "Welcome! US sailors. Not welcome: AUKUS & ANZUS"
I spoke for myself - but the organisers of the march purported to represent Canberrans, most of whom were indifferent or opposed to the spectacle.
Yes, the US was one of the greatest parts of the alliance that defeated Nazi Germany and imperialist Japan in 1945. But since then, the US has led us into one failed, unjustified conflict after another. And now the hawks are limbering up for a needless war with China, accelerated by the madness of AUKUS.
The only angry words I heard were from those abusing me for exercising the democratic rights those who served supposedly secured. Perhaps you should be lecturing them.
Why do the territories not get a fair vote on the Voice?
The "yes" or "no" vote in the referendum requires a majority of the six states to succeed. Votes in the ACT and Northern Territory only count towards the overall majority of the population. We do not count towards a state majority. That is well over half a million Australians whose vote is of lesser value. The territories deserve to have a voice.
I'd really like to help the "no" campaigners on the Voice better reach out and connect with their target audience.
All they need to do is to say that the "no" campaign is backed by the same people who brought us robodebt and then show a smiling picture of Peter Dutton and end with a caption to the effect "Just trust us. We always know what is best for you".
This is all that team "no" need to do to reach the people who in their heart of hearts really want to get behind the argument against the idea that Indigenous Australians should have the voice to Parliament they have asked for.
A little over a decade ago, the ACT government commissioned a review of tertiary education which recommended the merger of CIT and the University of Canberra into a dual-sector university.
This was opposed by both institutions. CIT was given a legislated "independent" governing board. Given the serious problems encountered with this governance model at CIT the proposal for a merger would seem to be worth revisiting.
The dual-sector model has flourished in Victoria and the Northern Territory. It has been an important means of encouraging equitable access and seamless student transitions between the TAFE and higher education sectors.
The ACT government could also expect to benefit from substantial cost savings and improved financial and risk management.
Spending $20 billion a year on consultants, the public service has been captured by a dependency close to addiction.
It has rendered itself intellectually incapable of solving organisational and policy problems, and is too lazy to try.
Consulting firms have taken the public service hostage - "without us, you can't solve your problems".
If ever anything were evidence of galloping Stockholm syndrome it is Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty referring to consultants as "our private sector partners" ("Moriarty eyes consultant contract shift", July 21).
Partners? Think about the power dynamics and implications of that for public policy.
The same captured thinking is evident in the downfall of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, which was found to be alarmingly too close to the industry it was supposed to regulate.
Alignment with industry interests seemed "embedded" in APVMA's priorities and culture, another form of partnership, and hence capture.
Embedded? Think about that for the safety of pesticides.
George Orwell noted that language corrupts thought, and slovenly language facilitates foolish thoughts.
Surely it's foolish to think of the public service as being in partnership with hired consultants, and equally foolish for a regulator like APVMA to partner with those it regulates.
Now that the G20 nations have failed to reach agreement on cutting fossil fuels it's time that we faced up to the reality of the crisis we face.
It is now far too late for our tokenistic efforts to reduce emissions to slow, let alone stop or reverse, climate change.
We could - we just don't want to.
Instead of tinkering around the edges we need to concentrate our minds and energies on working out how we're going to adapt to it.
Your motoring correspondent excitedly reviewed the Toyota Tundra on July 19.
Yet another macho, large, four-wheel drive with an ugly, oversized grill to join the bevy of others including the Silverado, Ram, F-150, and Ranger.
It is pathetic to see these shiny (no evidence of off-road-use vehicles) parading through Canberra's streets.
While the Tundra may be a hybrid it is likely to still be a large consumer of fossil fuels.
This outweighs the fuel consumption efforts of normal sized EVs.
These are pointlessly large and, often tax-subsidised, monstrosities.
As poor as Ms Campbell has been during her time as the top public servant involved with "robodebt", she at least has resigned, demonstrating a higher level of integrity than her political masters. Granted, that's not a very high bar.
I have read Crispin Hull's article "Should Labor abandon the Voice" (July 25). Crispin suggests that if the "yes" campaign is defeated Australia's reputation would be tarnished. I would say that Australia's reputation in this respect is not that great. Our history suggests that.
As we experience an "irruption of irrationality" comparable to the great witch trials that accompanied the Enlightenment, Crispin Hull's suggestion that we delay the attempt for The Voice makes sense. Let's grow more of our wondrous enlightened kids to voting age then try again.
Interesting to see the article (July 25) in which the Inner South Canberra Community Council and the Griffith Narrabundah Community Association questioned the motives of groups advocating for more medium density housing.
It seems some political leaders just get more popular as the years go by. Bill Clinton is now fully rehabilitated. Obama is hugely popular. But Scott Morrison seems to get more unpopular by the day. It seems he will never be rehabilitated.
It is all well and good to be worried about climate change, sustainability, global instability, and cost of living pressures. But has no-one recognised the true threat to our youth? Mullets are becoming trendy.
Both Albanese and Barr have become pawns to the property market. This is a disgrace to established Labor inheritance created by Curtin who established the Australian Housing Commission with plans to build, not stadiums, but hundreds of thousands of homes.
For all the raving about the women's World Cup, where are the games on TV? There have been 10 games by now, including USA, number one in the World, and only the Matildas game has been on "free to air" TV at the time of writing. Pathetic coverage.
You reported the USS Canberra is named after Australia's capital city. It isn't, it is named after the first HMAS Canberra which was scuttled after the battle of Savo Island and rests in Iron Bottom Sound.
Kangaroos don't stand a chance. In addition to commercial and conservation killing programs, there are psychopaths on the South Coast undertaking their own sadistic practices. It's time for the judicial system to make the punishment fit the crime.
