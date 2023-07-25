The Canberra Times
The ACT govt on track to deliver promised footpaths this millennium

By Letters to the Editor
July 26 2023 - 5:30am
It's quite possible there could be a footpath to Northbourne Oval by 2443 at the rate the ACT govt is going. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Footpaths were not mandatory on Canberra's streets until about a decade ago. I estimate that 500 kilometres of streets, in Canberra's older suburbs, were built without footpaths.

