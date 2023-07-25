The Canberra Times
Robodebt families feel 'accountability' after Kathryn Campbell's resignation: Bill Shorten

By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:50pm
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten says robodebt-affected families feel "accountability is emerging" following Monday's news top bureaucrat Kathryn Campbell - who oversaw the unlawful scheme - had resigned from her six-figure public sector job.

