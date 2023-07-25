Sexual consent advocates have slammed a proposal to enforce the reporting of alleged crimes to the police, with one expert calling the suggestion "completely ridiculous".
It comes after Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds made a submission to the ACT board of inquiry investigating the handling of Bruce Lehrmann's rape trial, calling for changes to the ACT Crimes Act to discourage people from using the media or parliamentary forums in relation to a criminal allegation, according to a report in The Australian.
In her submission, the senator referenced a section of the NSW Crimes Act that makes it an offence for anyone who knows or believes that a serious indictable offence has been committed and fails to report it to police.
Citing news reports on the matter, Greens Senator Larissa Waters asked advocates how this would impact survivors during a Senate inquiry into sexual consent laws on Tuesday.
Saxon Mullins, a sexual assault survivor and Director of Advocacy for Rape and Sexual Assault Research and Advocacy, described the proposal as "unbelievable" and said would strip survivors of their agency.
"Survivors have lots of different experiences when they go through the justice system, and they'll have lots of different takeaways from it," she said.
"But the one thing that will always stay the same is that your agency has been taken away and to suggest that that should be done on your behalf, of some perverted view of what justice looks like is disgusting."
The Canberra Times has reached out to Senator Reynolds for comment.
Senator Reynolds' proposal comes after the federal opposition accused Labor senator Katy Gallagher, alleged rape survivor Brittany Higgins and her partner, David Sharaz, of colluding to gain political advantage against the Coalition by using the former Liberal staffer's rape allegation.
Ms Higgins, a former Liberal staffer, alleged she was raped by colleague Mr Lehrmann at Parliament House in 2019 in Senator Reynolds' office, who was Defence Industry Minister at the time.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied the allegations and his trial was aborted due to juror misconduct.
A survey conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates that 87 percent of sexual assaults are not reported to the police.
Ms Higgins said Senator Reynolds' proposal undermined the work of Let Her Speak, a campaign to abolish sexual assault victim gag-laws, and accused the former Defence Industry Minister of trying to silence victims.
Rachael Burgin, Rape and Sexual Assault Research and Advocacy chief executive, whose organisation partners with the Let Her Speak campaign, also condemned Senator Reynolds' suggestion on Tuesday.
"It's a completely ridiculous assertion to make," she said.
"We strongly condemn those comments and question the the ethos that got the [Senator] to the point to make that statement.
"It's a grueling and difficult thing to report sexual violence to anyone in your life, to your most trusted confidant let alone to a police organisation that historically doesn't have a great track record."
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
