The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Sexual consent advocates lambast call for ACT criminal law changes

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated July 25 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Linda Reynolds called for changes to the ACT Crimes Act. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Senator Linda Reynolds called for changes to the ACT Crimes Act. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Sexual consent advocates have slammed a proposal to enforce the reporting of alleged crimes to the police, with one expert calling the suggestion "completely ridiculous".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.