How does pain relief work?

Knowing which pain medication is appropriate for different types of pain is important to get as effective relief as possible. Picture Shutterstock

When pain strikes us in our daily lives, we may reach for whatever medication is handy, either in our cupboard at home or our desk drawer at work.

Whether it's a headache, muscular pain or an aching back, any kind of over-the-counter pain relief tablet will do the trick, right? Ibuprofen? Paracetamol? They're pretty similar aren't they?

Actually, it's more complicated than that, and taking some time to understand which one may be most appropriate for your pain can help ensure you achieve effective pain relief.

Plus, with the decision by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to change consumer access to paracetamol from February 1, 2025 [1], it's a good idea to boost your knowledge about how to use over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications correctly.

The changes to paracetamol were brought on by findings from an independent expert report that rates of intentional overdose with paracetamol have been increasing. [2] Each year in Australia, paracetamol overdose leads to around 200 people being hospitalised with liver injury and around 50 deaths. [2,3] Rates of intentional overdose with paracetamol are highest among adolescents and young adults. [2]

The TGA's decision highlighted the risks associated with paracetamol overdose and the need for greater consumer awareness about the appropriate use of OTC pain relievers.

Understanding your pain

Pain is part of your body's warning system and is often linked to your body's inflammatory response. [4] When you're injured or unwell, various chemicals are released into your body, including those called prostaglandins. [5-7]



When prostaglandins are released, they make nearby nerves very sensitive to pain - this helps your body realise that something is wrong. [5-7] Prostaglandins also contribute to other classic signs of inflammation like redness, swelling and heat. [5-7]

Understanding the role of inflammation in different types of pain, such as musculoskeletal pain or tension headaches, can help you decide what type of pain reliever to turn to.



Ibuprofen? Paracetamol? What's the difference?

In the supermarket or the pharmacy, you'll see shelves of different brands of OTC pain medications, some containing paracetamol or ibuprofen. Both are used to relieve pain, however they do this in different ways. Paracetamol is believed to act mainly in the brain to reduce pain signals [8,9], while ibuprofen reduces both pain and inflammation. [10]

Ibuprofen is a type of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug [10], sometimes just called an anti-inflammatory. It helps to relieve pain by blocking the production of prostaglandins - in doing so, ibuprofen is able to reduce inflammation, swelling and pain. [5-7] [10]

Can mistreatment lead to overdose risk?

Unfortunately, not all consumers may have a good understanding of different pain types and/or how different pain medications work to relieve pain.

Consider low back pain as an example. Recent research independently conducted by Researchify found that when it comes to low back pain, 53 per cent of Australians report choosing paracetamol as their first choice of treatment, compared to only 42 per cent reaching for ibuprofen. [11]

There is growing evidence that paracetamol is not effective in relieving particular kinds of pain, including low back pain. Picture Shutterstock

This is despite the fact that low back pain is associated with inflammation in the surrounding muscles, and anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen are accordingly recommended as a first choice medication. [12,13]

Moreover, there is growing evidence that paracetamol is not effective in relieving particular kinds of pain, including low back pain. [13,14] Due to a perception of safety of over the counter medicines combined with a lack of awareness of the risks, one of the potential consequences is that people may take more frequent or higher doses of paracetamol than is directed on the pack if their pain isn't being adequately relieved. [15]



This can lead to unintentional overdose and dangerous results. [16] In rare occasions, repeatedly taking more than the recommended dose of paracetamol can cause serious injury to the liver. [16]

Taking care when using pain relievers

The good news is that the formula for effective pain relief is simple.

While both paracetamol and ibuprofen can be used for pain relief, medical guidelines generally recommend that anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen be used for pain with an inflammatory component. [17] Carefully and strictly following the dosing instructions on the pack is also necessary to prevent accidental overdose.

Guidelines also encourage people to improve their health literacy and try physical interventions, such as heat and ice packs, as important strategies for managing pain alongside pain relievers. [17,18] Importantly, when choosing an OTC pain reliever, always read and adhere to the warnings on the label, and if you find your pain is persisting, be sure to see your doctor or health professional.

