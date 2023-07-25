Injured Wallabies star Len Ikitau has vowed to do whatever it takes to prove his fitness for the World Cup.
The centre is racing the clock to be fit for the global tournament after fracturing his scapula in Australia's recent loss to Argentina.
Remarkably, Ikitau played for 13 minutes following the injury and made multiple tackles before copping an accidental knee to the back that exacerbated the pain.
The fracture occurred eight weeks out from the Wallabies' first World Cup match on September 10 and has a recovery time of six to eight weeks.
Ikitau avoided surgery and has been able to stop wearing a sling as he progresses through his rehab. The 24-year-old is following a program to ensure he is ready to play as soon as the scapula has healed.
Selecting Ikitau would prove a risk however Australian coach Eddie Jones' hand might be forced if the team continues to struggle on the pitch.
While it is not an ideal preparation for a World Cup, the Brumby has developed into one of the best outside centres in the international arena and is a key figure in the Wallabies' backline.
Ikitau has spent the past four years building towards the showpiece tournament and was disappointed to suffer an injury so close to the competition. The pain, however, is driving him to do whatever it takes to be available for the World Cup.
"It's disappointing I'm not in there but it makes me want to work harder to get my body right and get my shoulder right to be in the best position if I do get the opportunity to be back in camp," Ikitau said.
"I feel like there's a lot of time on my side, which is good, to get the body right and get the scapula right. Then it's up to Eddie and the coaching staff and what they believe is best for the team. For me, it's just doing my rehab and hopefully everything goes to plan."
Ikitau was lauded for his bravery in playing on and making a number of tackles with a fractured scapula.
While the pain was severe, the centre revealed he initially did not grasp the severity of the damage and hoped to push through to avoid letting his teammates down.
An accidental knee to the back, however, triggered what Ikitau has described as the most pain he's experienced on a rugby field and had him fearing the worst.
"It was tough to take," he said. "I was just hoping it would be a cork, a really bad cork, but I don't think the boys would have appreciated me coming off for a cork.
"I'm obviously disappointed I couldn't continue the game and disappointed I don't get to be in the squad for the next couple of weeks to play against the All Blacks."
While devastated to miss Saturday's Bledisloe Cup clash against New Zealand in Melbourne, Ikitau is taking positives from the injury.
The centre is currently in Queensland with family and has relished the chance to spend quality time with his baby boy, Lennox.
The ability to interact with Lennox has made a difficult situation slightly easier and the youngster has even found a way to help his dad through the rehab process.
"Everything happens for a reason," Ikitau said. "The opportunity to get my scapula right and spend time with my little boy is a blessing in disguise.
"[Spending time with him] is the best. Getting to spend the whole day with him has been good so far. He's been helping me out with my rehab, we go for long walks and he sits in the gym when I have to go to the gym to do my rehab."
Ikitau is making the most of the opportunity to spend time with Lennox and partner Sammie ahead of what could be an extended period away during the World Cup.
The family is planning to travel to France for the tournament, but the centre's primary focus will be on delivering a World Cup victory.
Time apart is challenging, but Ikitau recognises it's a small price to pay to pursue his rugby dreams.
"It's tough," he said. "A lot of boys are in that situation and it's tough on a lot of the boys in this squad but that's the reason you play footy, you play for your family, you play for your little ones.
"It's tough but I'm happy now. I'm here and get to spend time with him. When I do leave it's going to be tough, but I'm just grateful to have this time now."
Ikitau's progress comes as inside centre Samu Kerevi prepares to play alongside a new partner during Saturday's clash with New Zealand. Waratah Izaia Perese has emerged as the favourite, with Jordan Petaia also in the mix.
Kerevi said Ikitau will leave a big hole, but is confident the Wallabies have the depth to fill it.
"We've been chopping and changing 12s and 13s, getting different combinations in," Kerevi said. "It's been great for our growth. Obviously Lenny is that cornerstone defensively and he's shown that throughout the year but this is a great opportunity for other guys to step into that space and for that growth that we need."
