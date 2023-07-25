The Canberra Times
Coming in August: Adaptations of two popular Australian works

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 2:40pm
Tim is a new stage adaptation of Colleen McCullough's novel. Picture supplied
Tim is a new stage adaptation of Colleen McCullough's novel. Picture supplied

Frankie's Guys

Winner of London's Best Tribute, this celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons is making its Australian premiere. Featuring stars from London's West End accompanied by a live band, this show features all the Four Seasons hits such as Big Girls Don't Cry, Oh What A Night, and Sherry. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

