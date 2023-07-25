Every year Andy's school holds a short story competition and every year Andy writes an awesome story. But every year Andy is robbed of winning. How is that possible?! Because Mr Rowe is against him - the game is rigged! This year, he will surely win (even though he's technically banned because of an incident last year). Robin Goldsworthy adapted the Just book series written by Andy Griffiths and illustrated by Terry Denton. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, August 11 and 12, various times. Recommended for ages 8-12 and their families. See: theq.net.au