Winner of London's Best Tribute, this celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons is making its Australian premiere. Featuring stars from London's West End accompanied by a live band, this show features all the Four Seasons hits such as Big Girls Don't Cry, Oh What A Night, and Sherry. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Boasting a line-up of festival favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment is bringing the best of the fest direct to you. The Canberra Theatre, Thursday, August 10 2023 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Tim McGarry has written this play based on Colleen McCullough's novel of the same title. An unorthodox love develops between Mary, a career-driven business executive in her mid-50s, and Tim, a handsome 25-year-old labourer with a mild intellectual disability. What begins as a chance meeting soon develops into a life-changing relationship. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, August 25 and 26, 2023 at 7.30pm, August 26 at 2pm. Contains mild coarse language. Recommended for ages 14+. See: theq.net.au
Every year Andy's school holds a short story competition and every year Andy writes an awesome story. But every year Andy is robbed of winning. How is that possible?! Because Mr Rowe is against him - the game is rigged! This year, he will surely win (even though he's technically banned because of an incident last year). Robin Goldsworthy adapted the Just book series written by Andy Griffiths and illustrated by Terry Denton. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, August 11 and 12, various times. Recommended for ages 8-12 and their families. See: theq.net.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
