The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'Weak and inadequate': govts slammed over Closing the Gap failures

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
July 26 2023 - 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal and state governments have been lashed for a weak and piecemeal approach to tackling Indigenous disadvantage that risks becoming "another broken promise" for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.