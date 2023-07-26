Free charging deals offered by premium car importers to promote their sales distorts the energy market and runs the risk of setting back electric vehicle adoption across the country, says an EV advocacy group.
Dr Chris Jones, president of the Australian Electric Vehicle Association, said electric car drivers who make use of these offers are blocking up direct current (DC) fast chargers when they could be charging at less time-critical places, such as at home or at work.
And the frustration levels at metropolitan charge points as a result of this car company incentivising practice was now getting "pretty snarky", judging from the social media feedback he has seen across various networks.
"Our view is that charging shouldn't be free while the charging network is still growing," he said.
"It [free charging] distorts the value of energy and the amenity of the experience.
"What we're seeing and hearing is that because people are getting their charging for free as a result of buying one of these premium vehicles, that gives them the incentive to hang onto that public charging point longer than is really necessary.
"And that's when the friction occurs."
Charging an electric vehicle (EV) demonstrably differs from the century-old practice of refuelling an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a bowser because of the nature of how the electrical energy is transferred by the DC charger to the onboard battery pack.
"EV charging is not like visiting a petrol station," the association advises in its guide to EV etiquette.
"EV batteries cannot accept charge as quickly once over 80 per cent.
"And [DC] charging from 80 per cent to 100 per cent can take as long as charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent."
The NRMA goes so far in its EV etiquette guide to suggest the practice was "rude".
"At busy charging stations, it's worth considering other EV drivers in the line and whether you really need to top up your vehicle all the way to 100 per cent," it says.
"But the fact remains that you're well within your rights to recharge your EV to as high a level as you want."
MORE EV AND CAR INDUSTRY NEWS:
A number of major premium EV importers including Audi, Genesis, BMW, Lexus, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche offer unlimited free charging - some for up to six years - which is generating DC charge point congestion and frustrating the already quite testing public charging experience.
"It's predominantly a metropolitan issue," Dr Jones said.
"Public DC fast charging in Australia is struggling to keep pace with the influx of new EVs and their drivers.
"Most fast charging stations are not free, with rates between 50 cents and 90 cents per kilowatt for energy. However, chargers on some networks are still free."
NRMA has flagged that it will wind up free charging on its network toward the end of the year
Meanwhile Chargefox, one of Australia's largest charging networks, will soon begin trialling "idling" fees at certain locations to ease congestion, reduce queuing and foster public EV charging etiquette.
Tesla already charges owners for keeping their electric cars plugged in and not charging - depending on station demand.
Chargefox's chief executive John Sullivan said that his company's partnership with car manufacturers, offering free charging, "makes buying a EV more affordable and helps promote their adoption".
"It has increased the adoption of EVs and is a good thing for everyday Australians," he said.
"It's just bad charging etiquette to leave your EV connected to a charger after its charged, called parking time. That is the same for cars on subscriptions and ones that are not. It's just poor charging etiquette."
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
