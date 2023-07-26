The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Electric Vehicle Owners Association wants free electric car charging to cease

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 26 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Free charging deals offered by premium car importers to promote their sales distorts the energy market and runs the risk of setting back electric vehicle adoption across the country, says an EV advocacy group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.