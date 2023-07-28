Five ideas to help shield you from soaring electricity bills

With energy prices having risen up to 25 per cent at the beginning of the new financial year, consumers are being left with an intensifying financial burden. The hit arrived at a time when interest rates reached an all-time high, and it's only just the beginning.
"As energy costs continue to rise, it is becoming increasingly important for individuals and households to find effective strategies to mitigate the impact on their budgets," said Liam Navon from Smart Energy.
"By embracing energy-efficient practices and adopting sustainable technologies, households can not only alleviate the strain on their wallets, but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable future."
Think you're already doing what you can? Others' wisdom can always spark new ideas, so here's Navon's five strategies to help keep a lid on soaring energy costs.
1. Look out for the energy star label
One of the most effective ways to combat rising energy costs is by investing in energy-efficient appliances. Look for products with the Energy Star label, as they are designed to use less energy while maintaining top performance. Upgrading your refrigerator, air conditioner, water heater and other major appliances can significantly reduce your energy consumption, and ultimately result in substantial savings.
2. Harness the power of solar energy
Solar power has emerged as a reliable and sustainable energy source. Installing solar panels on your rooftop can help you generate your own electricity, reducing your reliance on traditional energy sources. The long-term savings and potential government incentives make it a worthwhile investment. Consider consulting with a reputable solar energy provider to determine the feasibility of solar power for your home.
"Solar power offers a game-changing solution for combating rising energy costs," said Navon. "By installing solar panels, you can generate your own electricity and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources."
3. Smart energy management
Advancements in technology have paved the way for smart energy management systems that can optimise your energy usage. Smart thermostats, for example, allow you to control and schedule your heating and cooling systems more efficiently. You can also monitor your energy consumption in real-time and identify areas where you can cut back. By leveraging these smart technologies, you can minimise wastage and trim your energy bills.
4. Does that switch need to be on?
Adopting energy-conscious habits can make a remarkable difference in reducing your power costs. Remember to turn off lights and unplug electronic devices when they're not in use. Use natural lighting whenever possible and leverage natural ventilation instead of relying solely on air conditioning. Running full loads in your dishwasher and washing machine and line-drying your clothes are also simple yet effective ways to conserve energy and lower utility bills.
5. Check your home for air leaks
A significant amount of energy can be wasted due to air leaks and inadequate insulation in your home. Conduct a thorough inspection and seal any gaps or cracks around windows, doors and other areas where air might escape. Additionally, ensure that your home is properly insulated to prevent heat transfer during colder months and keep your home cool during warmer months. These simple measures can lead to substantial energy savings.
As energy costs continue to rise, it is essential to take proactive measures to shield yourself from their impact. By embracing energy-efficient appliances, harnessing solar power, implementing smart energy management systems, improving home insulation, and adopting energy-conscious habits, you can effectively reduce your energy consumption and save money. Remember, even small changes can make a big difference over time.
