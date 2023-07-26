They could be accused of some monkey business in the past, but fun-loving Canberra radio hosts Ned Breward and Josh Torney are taking it a step further by spending 25 hours in a monkey enclosure at the National Zoo and Aquarium to help celebrate the much-loved institution's 25th birthday.
But there will be no monkeys in there with them.
The HIT 104.7 breakfast hosts will take up residency in the vacated home of the capuchin monkeys from 7.30am on Thursday, broadcasting from the heart of the zoo and spending the night out with the rest of the animals, all safely locked in their own spaces. The pair will also have to complete a few challenges across the 25 hours in exchange for items such as food and blankets.
"We're doing 25 hours for 25 years of the National Zoo and Aquarium," Josh said.
"The capuchin monkeys have gone into quarantine because they're getting a new friend, which means that their home is free at the moment, so we can be in there for 25 hours."
The enclosure, which is near the giraffes, will see the boys camping out in the elements, a kind of Jamala Wildlife Lodge-lite.
"We originally pitched the idea that the zoo has Jamala, so what if they offered a boutique camping experience to people who don't want to go out and camp in the wilderness and still feel like they're in the jungle," Josh said.
If nothing else, they will be in the thick of the sounds and smells and sights of the zoo.
"We were there two days ago for a site check and we could already hear the lions roaring," Josh said.
"Our direct neighbours are monkeys and they like to do a bit of chase-ys with each other and roll on to the wall as a bit of a game, so in the middle of the night we've been told to get ready for some loud banging noises. So we should get a really solid night's sleep, I reckon."
Ned and Josh will do their breakfast show from the enclosure on Thursday morning and then do a special night show from there from 7pm to 11pm on Thursday and then complete their 25 hours on air on Friday morning.
"But we'll be checking in with the [other HIT] hosts throughout the day," Josh said.
As a little luxury, Josh will be taking in a book while Ned plans to take his Nintendo switch to play Pokemon - for as long as the battery lasts.
"It's going to be so much fun," Josh said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
