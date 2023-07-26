The Canberra Times
HIT 107.4 radio hosts Josh and Ned will spend 25 hours in the National Zoo and Aquarium's monkey enclosure

By Megan Doherty
Updated July 26 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
HIT 104.7 hosts Ned Breward and Josh Torney at the enclosure. Picture supplied
They could be accused of some monkey business in the past, but fun-loving Canberra radio hosts Ned Breward and Josh Torney are taking it a step further by spending 25 hours in a monkey enclosure at the National Zoo and Aquarium to help celebrate the much-loved institution's 25th birthday.

