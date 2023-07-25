While it would be wrong to dismiss all who oppose increasing housing density in established suburbs as anti-development NIMBYs, that is a factor that can't be overlooked.
Last weekend's call by ACT Labor for an overhaul of zoning rules to allow medium density housing in all areas previously zoned RZ1 was always going to add fuel to the debate over the territory's growth trajectory.
Greater Canberra, a group with links to the ALP and whose convener was the party delegate who moved the motion, argues one of the best ways to tackle the housing shortage is by infill development in existing suburbs now zoned for single dwellings.
That view is supported by the Transport Minister Chris Steel, who said the current RZ1 zonings were "exclusionary".
"This has to change because we can no longer spread out into the nature reserves around Canberra to provide more housing estates," Mr Steel told Labor's annual conference.
Mr Steel has a point. Canberra's population has grown at a rate far in excess of the Bureau of Statistics' expectations. Suburbia has pushed out in every direction, especially in the city's north.
There is a limit to how much urban sprawl, which requires expensive infrastructure including streets, roads and other services, the territory can accommodate.
New developments based on fresh land releases take time to come to fruition. Even if the government were to designate a new suburb today, people would be unlikely to move in for years to come.
Urban infill, which involved mixed results as part of the Mr Fluffy saga, doesn't suffer from this time lag. The blocks are there, the infrastructure is there, and new homes are close to existing amenities.
This is obviously one of the reasons the ACT Council of Social Service, which has been vocal about the need for more social and affordable housing, is supporting Greater Canberra's "missing middle" campaign.
While there is obviously a need to incorporate social and affordable housing into plans for "greenfields" developments, that doesn't help people now.
All of that said, Inner South Community Council chair Marea Fatseas and Griffith Narrabundah Community Association president David Denham's environmental concerns do need to be heard.
"We can see from the current heatwave in Europe of multiple days over 40 degrees, its not enough just to say all RZ1 blocks should be upzoned, without clear proposals of how enough green space on private open space, where people live, will be provided to ensure liveability in a warming climate," Mrs Fatseas said.
This isn't greenwashing. It's based on the proven fact that suburbs with extensive gardens and established trees are significantly cooler in summer than those containing "McMansions" with tiny, and often paved, courtyards.
The worst possible outcome from this proposal would be if developers were able to knock down an existing house, cut the block in half and then build two supersized behemoths with no greenspace at all.
The experience many have had with knockdown rebuilds in their suburbs, where modest homes have been replaced by block-consuming monsters, all without any net increase in population density, will make many doubt the government and its planners can be trusted on this.
Unless the upzoning proposal is introduced - as it almost certainly will be - in such a way as to significantly increase the number of dwellings and residents in existing suburbs, it will have served no purpose other than to reduce amenity and line the pockets of developers.
