The Canberra Times

Crispin Hull: When should Labor abandon the Voice to Parliament referendum?

By Crispin Hull
July 25 2023 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should not abandon the Voice referendum - at least not yet. But if the polls continue their present trend, he will have to seriously consider it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.