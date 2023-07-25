Australia has lifted its standards when it comes to gender equality in the past year, with the latest Gender Gap Report from the World Economic Forum showing Australia jumping 17 places from 43rd to 26th.
The index tracking gender parity across 146 countries has Australia just behind Mozambique at 25th, while the leading nations are Iceland, Norway, Finland and New Zealand. Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, is at the bottom of all lists.
It is the largest increase for Australia since the index began in 2006, while Australia is ranked 38th for economic participation and opportunity, 89th for health and survival, 78th for educational attainment and 29th political empowerment.
Minister for Women Katy Gallagher regards the improvement as a direct result of committing to gender equal representation in politics. Australia and New Zealand having a "considerable increase" in the share of women ministers is particularly noted in the report.
"Better gender representation leads to better outcomes and I am proud to be part of a government that hasn't wasted any time in delivering the crucial gender equality reforms that will be felt for generations for come," Senator Gallagher is expected to tell the Women for Election Forum on Wednesday.
"Things like extending and modernising the paid parental leave scheme, expanding the single parenting payment, legislating Australia's first paid domestic violence leave and increasing transparency on gender pay gap reporting.
"Results like this show just how important it is for more women to be involved in political life, across the political spectrum and at all levels of government."
READ MORE
Wednesday is the first anniversary of the opening of the 47th Parliament.
The Minister is to note that the Albanese government is made up of a majority (53 per cent) of women and the number of women in cabinet is now 10 out 23 members (43 per cent), which is the largest ever number of women in federal cabinet.
But there is still a considerable way to go for global gender equity.
The global gender gap score for the 146 countries is now at 68.4 per cent, a very slight overall increase from the previous year. No country has yet achieved full gender parity.
For the 14th year running, Iceland takes the top position and is the only country to have closed more than 90 per cent (91.2 per cent) of its gender gap.
At the current rate of progress, the Gender Gap Report has the calculation that it will take 131 years to reach full parity.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.