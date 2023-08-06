The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Youth Theatre's You Can't Tell Anyone turns dark

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 7 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Youth Theatre's You Can't Tell Anyone is on from August 10 to 20, 2023. Picture by Adam McGrath
Canberra Youth Theatre's You Can't Tell Anyone is on from August 10 to 20, 2023. Picture by Adam McGrath

Joanne Richards' first play You Can't Tell Anyone takes place at a turning point in a teenager's life: the end of school party, which marks a life transition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.