Canberra creatives' 'Australia's Greatest Eshay' hopes to boost organ donor numbers

Megan Doherty
July 28 2023 - 5:30am
A creative team from Canberra has taken the much-maligned eshay and turned him into an Australian hero in a bid to increase the number of young men registering as organ donors.

