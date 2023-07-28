The first, written shortly after Eileen and Eric Blair (George Orwell was his pen name) were married, described a tense atmosphere rife with quarrels and disagreements. But the tone was funny, wry, witty and self-deprecating. This was a clear-eyed woman who knew what she was getting herself into. She was educated, having graduated from Oxford (Orwell himself never went to university), and knew she would be giving up her own aspirations in writing and psychology to hitch a ride on the coattails of a man who seemed destined for greatness.