It's usually possible, if not easy, to forgive the authors we love for their personality flaws, especially if they've helped to form us as readers - and especially as writers.
This applies, in fact, to the arts in general; think of Dickens, Picasso, Polanski, Ted Hughes. Out-and-out arseholes, the lot of them. But their stories are out there, and long subject to discourse, especially in this age of the so-called art monster.
But what if you discovered that one of your long-favourite works by one of your long-favourite authors contained a heinous, unforgivable omission?
Anna Funder had always loved the work of George Owell; Homage to Catalonia, his 1938 account of fighting in the Spanish Civil War, is a much-admired volume, a vital account of life on "a quiet sector of a quiet front" in Aragn, as well as days and nights spent on the roof of a theatre while defending the headquarters of the Spanish Community Party across the street.
"His vulnerability and honesty cleave you to him," she writes in Wifedom, her latest book. "I've loved this book since I was a teen."
But as she set out to understand how and why the presence of his own wife in Spain during the war was all but ignored in the pages of his book, she realised that the process of leaving her out was deliberate, and insidious - an act in which his own biographers - seven of them in total - colluded quite willingly.
Wifedom is Funder's third book; her first, Stasiland, told the stories of people who resisted the communist dictatorship of East Germany, and those who worked for its secret police. Her second, the novel All That I Am, won the Miles Franklin award in 2012.
Wifedom, a six-year labour of love, straddles biography and memoir as well as fiction, as Funder tries to imagine her way into the holes left by Eileen's absence in Orwell's own grand narrative.
"If you think about the biographies, as I ended up doing, as fictions of omission, then I thought I will write a fiction of inclusion, and it will sit here so that she lives, so that she's not a footnote," she says.
"So the form was very difficult, very difficult to invent, but it's crucial to the power of the book."
Funder's own story began six years ago, when, beset with modern-day anxiety and exhaustion, she embarked, for comfort, on a "reading jag" of Orwell, working her way through his collected essays, stories, novels and biographies.
In the process, she came across six letters written by Orwell's first wife, Eileen O'Shaughnessy to her best friend, Norah Symes Myles.
Eileen had been dead for 60 years (she died in 1945 during an operation at the age of 39) before the letters were uncovered by Norah's nephew in 2005, in a box of papers.
Six in all, and, says Funder, utterly "electrifying" to read.
The first, written shortly after Eileen and Eric Blair (George Orwell was his pen name) were married, described a tense atmosphere rife with quarrels and disagreements. But the tone was funny, wry, witty and self-deprecating. This was a clear-eyed woman who knew what she was getting herself into. She was educated, having graduated from Oxford (Orwell himself never went to university), and knew she would be giving up her own aspirations in writing and psychology to hitch a ride on the coattails of a man who seemed destined for greatness.
Except that, as Funder would discover, Orwell owed an awful lot to the many, many women in his life - family, mentors, lovers, who paid his way, found him work, accommodation, connections and money, even during his "down and out" years in Paris and London.
He also, it turned out, had rather a disappointing Spanish war, stuffing around as a pretend soldier while Eileen found herself in Barcelona, working in the very epicentre of the resistance movement, far closer to the action and danger than Orwell ever was. She's barely mentioned in his Homage, and certainly not by name.
And there was something of a premonition of this, Funder realised, In Eileen's very first post-wedding letter to her friend.
"It was so funny, but also, of course, she's telling Norah something," Funder says.
"She's telling Norah that these first months of wifedom have been really difficult. Whatever it is about the role that she suddenly finds herself in, that he is demanding of her, they have been arguing.
"And later I found that it's very hard to find this. It's not a matter of reading between the lines. It's a matter of reading under the passive tense, and a passive voice and the ommissions and the minimising and trivialising insults."
Orwell was a first-class shit - selfish, mean, unfaithful. Not only that, but much of his greatest works could not have been accomplished - written, edited, published - without Eileen's help. So far, so tedious. Women have long grown accustomed to the narrative of smoothing the path of the men who dominate the story.
But as Funder dug further, the story became more insidious. Eileen, it turns out, was omitted from Orwell's story even by the biographers who sought to bring shape to his life story.
"Those books, the biographies, really did seem to me in the end to be fictions of omission," she says.
"You can only write this character of the decent if complex man, the decent genius that Orwell was, by leaving out all the ways in which he needed women's help, and all the things that he did to women...it seemed to represent things that happened much more broadly and today as well in patriarchy. So that's why I did it.
"So you've got this nonfiction account that says, this is how she was erased, and this is the real story...and then her voice was so beautiful and funny and astonishing that I was able to use those letters to write the fiction parts."
In recreating the Orwells time in Spain, Funder "reverse-engineers" the account so that Eileen's experience are incorporated into his, a process she described as akin to "unpicking a cobweb".
Not to mention the fact that the biographers seemed to actually contort themselves on the page to adhere to Orwell's own account, taking great lengths to leave Eileen out of the picture.
"He's meant to look like this great man who did everything he did alone. He didn't really need help," Funder says.
"[But Eileen] wrote emendations on everything. It got to the extent where even his friends at the time said, whether by coincidence or influence, his writing got much better after they got married. And the biographers can't say it! So I think that's because obviously they loved their subject.
"They don't want to represent him as a very, very complex, sadistic, needy man."
Funder worked on Wifedom for six years straight, and yet she still loves Orwell, all the more because she can now see Eileen's influence throughout the pages.
