Louise Taylor to be appointed resident judge of ACT Supreme Court

By Blake Foden
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
Magistrate Louise Taylor, who will be elevated to the ACT Supreme Court. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The ACT will appoint Australia's first female Indigenous Supreme Court judge with the historic elevation of magistrate Louise Taylor.

