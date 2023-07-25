Etched in memory and on skin, Nick Kyrgios has revealed a super tribute to nostalgic kids' TV show Pokémon.
Canberra's 28-year-old tennis star updated his Instagram followers on Tuesday with the progress of a Pokémon tattoo covering his full back.
In the post, multiple artists in Los Angeles were seen tattooing the permanent artwork on Kyrgios.
His sister Halimah Kyrgios commented on the post saying: "Lit [fire emoji] cannot wait to see it all done [muscle emoji] always your favourite since you were little [red heart emoji] POKÉMON!"
Released in the '90s, the Japanese animated show is known to stick with many fans all the way into adulthood owing to values of friendship, creativity, optimism, and bravery.
For his latest tattoo, Kyrgios chose Pokémon creatures including Mewtwo (with powers of telekinesis and telepathy), Blastoise (looks cool and has hydro powers), Gengar (a ghost-type poisonous pokémon), and Snorlax (loves food and sleep).
Earlier this month, Kyrgios announced he would not be taking part in Wimbledon this year because of nursing a wrist injury involving a torn ligament.
The tennis champion, who won the 2022 Australian Open doubles title with friend Thanasi Kokkinakis, has been plagued with injuries since the start of the year.
Previously, a meniscus tear in his knee stopped him from competing in the 2023 Australian Open.
Hoping his spirits are lifted with tatts and travel, fans are keen for a healed Kyrgios to get back on the tennis courts.
"... can't wait for you to get back on that tennis court," one fan commented on Kyrgios' Instagram post.
Kyrgios' sights are now set on the 2023 US open next month, potentially the men's doubles competition, after a devastating quarterfinal loss in last year's tournament.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
