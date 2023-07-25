The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Nick Kyrgios surprises fans with Pokemon back tattoo

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 26 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios and his newest back tattoo tribute to Pokémon (inset). Pictures by Dion Georgopoulos and Instagram
Nick Kyrgios and his newest back tattoo tribute to Pokémon (inset). Pictures by Dion Georgopoulos and Instagram

Etched in memory and on skin, Nick Kyrgios has revealed a super tribute to nostalgic kids' TV show Pokémon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.