August 5: At the National Gallery of Australia's James Fairfax Theatre at 2pm will be an ACT Poetry Month Showcase featuring Barrina South, Judith Nangala Crispin, Elfie Shiosaki, Andrew Moss, Shane Strange and Yleia Mariano. Hosted by Andrew Cox, the showcase will include a performance by singer songwriter Alinta Barlow. ACT Writers Festival director Beejay Silcox will read her favourite Australian poem and poets Barrina South and Andrew Moss will read ekphrastic poems in response to works in the National Gallery collection. Cost: $5. See: redroompoetry.org.
August 5: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be a rescheduled book chat by Andrew Geoffery Kwabena Moss about his book, Nicked Names. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 7: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm in the Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, Megan Davis and George Williams will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on their new book, Everything You Need to Know about the Voice. This event is in association with Harry Hartog Bookshop. Book signings will be available from 5.30pm and after the event. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 7: At 7pm at Smith's Alternative, Geoff's Poetry at Smith's features Lisa Gordon (Melbourne) and Theodore Ell (Canberra). Bookings via smithsalternative.com.
August 9: At The Book Cow at 6pm will be the launch of How to Pay Your Mortgage Off in 10 Years by Serina Bird. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 12: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 4pm will be a free lecture from visiting University of Oxford academic Professor Emma Smith on Shakespeare's First Folio as part of its 400-year anniversary. See: nla.gov.au.
August 14: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Albanian-born LSE professor Lea Ypi will be in conversation with Allan Behm on her book, Free. Coming of Age at the End of History. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 24: At Paperchain at 5pm will be the the launch of Survival Mode by Anastasia Tyler, who will be in conversation with Nick Byrne. RSVP: 02 6295 6723 or info@paperchainbookstore.com.au.
August 25: At noon at the National Library of Australia Theatre, Brenda Matthews will talk about her story and the process of turning it into a documentary and a published book, both titled The Last Daughter. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
August 30: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm, Fiona Crawford will discuss her book The Matilda Effect with former Matildas soccer star Grace Gill. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
August 27: At Muse at 3pm, Walter Marsh will discuss his book Young Rupert, about Rupert Murdoch's early career. $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 30: At Muse at 6.30pm Ozlit Book Club will discuss Andre Dao's Anam. See: musecanberra.com.au.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.