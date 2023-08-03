The Canberra Times
Litbits from August 5, 2023: Hear authors talk about their book on the Voice referendum

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
August 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Megan Davis. Picture supplied
Megan Davis. Picture supplied

Events

August 5: At the National Gallery of Australia's James Fairfax Theatre at 2pm will be an ACT Poetry Month Showcase featuring Barrina South, Judith Nangala Crispin, Elfie Shiosaki, Andrew Moss, Shane Strange and Yleia Mariano. Hosted by Andrew Cox, the showcase will include a performance by singer songwriter Alinta Barlow. ACT Writers Festival director Beejay Silcox will read her favourite Australian poem and poets Barrina South and Andrew Moss will read ekphrastic poems in response to works in the National Gallery collection. Cost: $5. See: redroompoetry.org.

