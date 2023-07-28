The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Tim the Yowie Man: Will Telstra Tower ever reopen to the public?

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
July 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's almost 10pm before the sun begins to set behind the cluster of high-rise buildings in the La Défense business district of the French capital, splashing deep orange hues across the otherwise stormy western sky. On the opposite horizon the lone Montparnasse skyscraper rises above the 15th arrondissement like a crusty baguette peeking out of a bicycle basket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.